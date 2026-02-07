The 21-Day Challenge That Could Transform Your Portfolio

Hello, Reader.
I have a challenge for you.
Don’t worry, it’s nothing scary. You could even say it’s all gain and no pain.
But first, some context: There is a popular myth that it takes 21 days to break a habit.
Surely there are many habits we all would be better off breaking. But as an investor, there are particular habits that could be holding you back from reaching maximum profits.
An important one is perspective.
My “macro” approach to investing, for example, utilizes a broad “topdown” perspective to pinpoint opportunities. By examining the global big-picture trends that drive huge, multiyear moves in entire sectors of the market, I’m able to discover some moneymaking opportunities that a non-global perspective might miss.
Admittedly, U.S. stocks have delivered world-beating results for nearly two decades, but many American investors assume this delightful trend will continue long into the future.
No matter what happens next, investors should never remain “overweight” in U.S. stocks and bonds simply because they are familiar.
So, here’s where my challenge comes in.
Over the next 21 days, which brings us neatly to the end of the month, I challenge you to adjust your investing habit and look beyond U.S. markets.
Over the span of a full market cycle, a dose of international exposure can provide a helpful diversification to your portfolio, while also growing your wealth.
Innovation Lives Here. Opportunity Lives Everywhere.
To be clear, I’m by no means bearish on the United States. I think we’re still the ground zero of innovation and capitalistic dynamism.
But it doesn’t mean there aren’t other opportunities in other countries.
Let’s take a look across the Atlantic Ocean…
For decades, Europe built its economic model around openness – cross-border trade, export dependence, global supply chains, and trans-Atlantic reliability. That model worked beautifully when the global system was stable.
It works less well when trade becomes political.
Energy shocks… supply-chain disruptions… war in Ukraine… and now growing policy unpredictability from the U.S. have all delivered the same message: Europe can no longer assume that external commerce will always be reliable.
So, Europe has begun prioritizing intra-European trade and supply chains.
Over the span of decades, global investors have learned a simple reflex: When in doubt, buy America. Its companies were always among the world’s most dynamic, innovative, and profitable enterprises… and still are.
However, in a world where trade is fragmenting, policy is unpredictable, and alliances are increasingly transactional, Europe’s emphasis on internal commerce and strategic autonomy becomes a valuable asset.
In fact, we’re already seeing a pullback in U.S. reliance following last week’s India-European Union (EU) deal, which dramatically lowered tariffs on EU imports into India, creating the world’s largest free trade zone.
By itself, that’s not some headline. But it is a part of a mosaic where we’re seeing capital attempt to flow around the U.S. – instead of into the U.S.
As an investor, if you’re not monitoring other countries’ behaviors and what they’re doing with their capital, then there’s a good chance you’re missing out on some opportunities.
So, I’d like to share how I’ve reaped the benefits of investing in international stocks – and how you can, too…
Putting My Challenge Into Practice
You don’t want to ignore something just because it’s a habit, nor do you want to behave a certain way out of routine or limited perspective.
That’s why I challenge you – for the next 21 days – to begin widening your investment approach. Simply adding several non-U.S. stocks can bolster returns in today’s market.
In fact, my global macro perspective allowed me to identify a current international holding in Fry’s Investment Report at the ideal time – a luxury and lifestyle company now up 56% in 10 months.
At Fry’s Investment Report, I also recommend several foreign ETFs that are currently capturing double-digit gains and outpacing the S&P 500 by a wide margin, as I advised members to ride the potential of their countries’ transformations.
To learn more about why entering international markets is crucial today – and which stocks can get you started as you begin this 21-day challenge – click here.
Good investing!
Regards,
Eric Fry