I Sold Nvidia. Louis Navellier Didn’t. Who Was Right?

Hello, Reader.
A little friendly competition keeps things interesting.
Earlier this week, I sat down with my colleague Louis Navellier to debate one question: Was selling Nvidia a mistake?
We took on that question during Sunday’s Navellier Market Buzz, the YouTube videocast he hosts with his daughter Crystal.
We covered energy, window dressing, and AI… before getting to the big question:
I recommended selling Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) last summer, but Louis didn’t.
So, who made the right call?
What might surprise you is that the answer isn’t as simple as “Louis” or “Eric.”
In fact, it reveals something far more important about how to navigate AI stocks right now…
What follows is a short exchange that reveals how Louis and I see the market differently.
Plus, I reveal three stocks I believe are best positioned for what comes next.
Click the play button below to watch now.
Now, Louis and I don’t always see eye to eye, especially when it comes to a stock like Nvidia. But that’s what makes our conversation so valuable.
You get two different ways of looking at the same market. I look at big-picture trends that drive huge, multiyear moves in entire sectors of the market. On the other hand, Louis focuses on the stocks already showing strong fundamentals and momentum.
Our different strategies have both demonstrably produced massive gains over different timeframes and market cycles.
There is no one way to beat the market. But whatever system you choose, you need discipline. Here are my best tips to exercise this practice…
How Smart Investors Stay Disciplined
A disciplined investor is one who honestly evaluates both risk and reward, and then sets a long-term course toward wealth creation.
If we keep our eyes on the prize, we can hitch our financial future to the engines of progress, rather than being run over by them.
In practical terms, I believe you should stay disciplined in these five tactics…
1. Own Businesses, Not “Tickers” – Disciplined investors insist on buying businesses with formidable competitive moats, not “story stocks” that are trying to dig a moat with a garden trowel.
2. Respect Both Promise and Peril – AI is creating massive winners… but also pricing in perfection (as we’ve seen with Nvidia). The disciplined investor plans for both.
3. Think in Years, Not Days – The disciplined investor looks past the noise and insists on a longer timeframe. Wealth is not built in days or weeks. It is built in years, even decades.
4. Diversify Without Diluting – In an AI-driven age, diversification might mean balancing high-growth innovators with stalwarts in energy, infrastructure, or healthcare.
5. Refuse the Seduction of Fads – The range of compelling investment opportunities extends far beyond the most faddish AI companies. Disciplined investors should hunt for opportunity across the four AI categories I’ve identified: Builders, Enablers, Appliers, and Survivors.
And it requires knowing exactly what to buy, what to sell, and when.
That is why, in my free “Sell This, Buy That” broadcast, I reveal four stocks to sell before they stumble — including Nvidia itself.
And more importantly, three stocks positioned to benefit from the next phase of the AI boom… including one critical supplier to data centers that most investors have never heard of.
I’m sharing all of this with you today, free of charge. All you have to do is click here to access my special broadcast… and put disciplined investing into action.
Good investing!
Regards,
Eric Fry
P.S. To see more of Louis’ Market Buzz videos, click here to subscribe to his YouTube channel.