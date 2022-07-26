Analyzing Stocks Amid Market-Moving Reports

We’re getting a slew of earnings reports from tech and consumer staples stocks this week, so that’s what we’ve been focusing on over at our YouTube channel, Learning Markets.
Today’s reports and especially tomorrow, when the Fed releases its report, potentially could move the market significantly. Whether that’s up or down remains to be seen in this volatile environment, but there are some stocks, like Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and Apple Inc. (AAPL), that could serve as bellwethers of what’s to come. TSLA had a favorable report, which contributed to a market rally late last week, but there were other contributing factors. With disappointing tech stocks like SNAP’s report, we also need to look at AAPL as a significant market mover as it reports this week.
This week at Learning Markets, we discuss both of those particular stocks and cover a few more in our shorts. We answered some specific viewer questions as well and would be happy to address yours in a future broadcast. Just drop a line in the comments section or email us at feedback@investorplace.com. Here are just a few we addressed:
- Can you look into the MTUM ETF? Just realized that it reallocated its holdings a lot away from Tech and Financials to Energy and Healthcare. I don’t really like it – seems to me the reallocation comes with too much delay. What do you think? – Uli W.
- How would you value commodity companies? In my opinion, the cyclical component tends to distort the calculations of the discounted cash flows. – Lautaro P.
- What is the time frame for the calls that you usually sell to maximize the profits from the premium? And do you specifically sell regular calls, covered calls, or both? – Steven M.
And check out our shorts for quick updates on the stories moving the market. Here’s what we’ve covered this week so far:
If you have any questions yourself about options trading, specific stocks or bonds, or market trends in general, we’re happy to answer them. Just email feedback@investorplace.com or drop us a line in the video comments.
Sincerely,
John Jagerson and Wade Hansen
Editors, Trading Opportunities