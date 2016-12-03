3 Stocks to Watch on Friday: Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM), Cintas Corporation (CTAS) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (OHRP)

The stock market experienced slight losses yesterday, with consumer discretionary stocks being the day’s duds, posting a 1% decline. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.4%.

Several companies posted their most recent earnings data Thursday afternoon, including Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM ), Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS ) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: OHRP ).

Here’s how they did:

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods had decent quarterly data in its most recent period.

Over the course of the three-month period, earnings came in at 48 cents per share. Analysts were calling for earnings amounting to the same figure over the quarter.

As far as net sales go, Cal-Maine Foods managed to rake in $253.50 million, which was weaker than the $262.83 million that the consensus estimate called for.

However, the company posted a strong return on equity of 15.81%, while its net margin came in at 9.23%. Revenue was down 53% year-over-year, as the egg industry was to blame for the tough quarter.

There was a reduced demand for egg products over the three months.

The stock has an average consensus estimate of a “hold,” with a price target of $38.20.

CALM stock wafted up 1.31% after the bell yesterday.

