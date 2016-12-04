4 IT Services Stocks to Buy Now

This week, 4 IT Services stocks are improving their overall ratings on Portfolio Grader. Each of these stocks is rated an “A” (“strong buy”) or “B” overall (“buy”).

The rating of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) moves up this week, rising from a C to a B. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides its clients with business solutions related to such issues as payroll, tax and benefits. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ADP stock.

Vantiv, Inc. Class A’s (VNTV) ratings are looking better this week, moving up to a B from last week’s C. Vantiv, Inc. Class A is an integrated provider of payment processing strategies and advanced technology solutions for businesses and financial institutions. The company also gets A’s in operating margin growth, earnings growth, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of VNTV stock.

This is a strong week for Cardtronics plc Class A (CATM). The company’s rating climbs to A from the previous week’s B. Cardtronics plc Class A provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company also gets A’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CATM stock.

CardConnect Corp. (CCN) gets a higher grade this week, advancing from a C last week to a B. The company also gets A’s in earnings revisions and earnings surprise. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CCN stock.

