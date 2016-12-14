Cuisinart Recall 2016: Food Processor Blades Could Break Off

A Cuisinart recall is being issued to avoid any more injuries.

The company’s blenders reportedly have blades that can accidentally come off while blending a product, leaving traces of the blades in the food. At least 69 consumers have reported injuries, including 30 lacerations in their mouths caused by accidentally attempting to eat food that was blended in a Cuisinart product.

At least 8 million of these items are being recalled, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Over time, the blades inside these products can crack and potentially hurt its users if the flaw is not noticed by its users.

The Cuisinart recall involves blenders with the following numbers: CFP-9, CFP-11, DFP-7, DFP-11, DFP-14, DLC-5, DLC-7, DLC-8, DLC-10, DLC-XP, DLC-2007, DLC-2009, DLC-2011, DLC-2014, DLC-3011, DLC-3014, EV-7, EV-10, EV-11, EV-14, KFP-7 and MP-14.

The products were sold between July 1996 and December 2015. You can get a free replacement blade if you have one of these blenders. Another product that has been causing headaches just received another recall.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 continues to wreak havoc as the product has exploded in some of its users’ hands, causing severe burns and other injuries. If you still have one of these phones, make sure you power it off.

Car owners should pay attention to the Mazda recall issued last month, affecting 70,000 vehicles that face a fuel risk. The items are RX-8 sports cars designed by the company.

