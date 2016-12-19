3 Gun Stocks That Will Fire Back in 2017

California may have been targeted by draconian anti-gun legislation, but it has been publicly traded gun stocks that have felt the heat. Earlier this summer, the “Golden State” introduced an unprecedented wave of firearms and ammunition restrictions. Although fiercely contested by Republicans, public sentiment towards recent terrorist attacks helped enact the bills. As a result, California shooters will soon be prohibited from owning high-capacity magazines or purchasing more than one long gun per month-long period. However, the biggest issue is the sales ban on semi-automatic rifles with detachable magazines.

Prior to the sweeping legislation, Californians could purchase AR-15 or AK-47 stylized rifles that had “bullet buttons” — devices that prevent manual magazine releases. Assembly Bill 1664 attacks this loophole by banning the sales of such firearms. The major beef is that the bullet button had previously prevented detachable magazine semi-auto rifles from being classified as “assault weapons.” With the passage of AB 1664, California shooters are forced to either render these rifles “featureless” — ie. stripping them of banned features — or register them as assault weapons.

By doing the latter, gun owners have their right of usage to the firearm in question severely restricted under Penal Code section 12285. This seemingly puts California shooters in a tough bind, and gun stocks in a major revenue predicament. According to FBI data, California long gun sales in November represented a whopping 11% of the national aggregate. A big chunk of those sales are now kissed goodbye, which explains the massive slump recently in gun stocks.

But firearm retailers and Second Amendment advocates are not sitting back. For instance, Atlantic Firearms, a Maryland-based dealer, will continue to supply semiautomatic rifles under a featureless platform. In addition, a company called AR Maglock invented a device that allows California AR-15 owners to keep the features in their rifles intact, while avoiding the dreaded “assault weapons” legal stigma. Not only are these creative solutions to asinine laws — terrorists and criminals are not worried about compliance — they potentially keep alive a substantial cash-flow source for gun stocks.

What was designed to permanently derail the firearm industry in California may have instead backfired. With so many gun owners in the Golden State, “compliance accessories” is a potentially lucrative business. And when people wise up to the idea that registration seems alarmingly like the pretext to confiscation, firearm enthusiasts will likely increase demand for featureless rifles.

This should move firearm manufacturers on track again after what looked like an ugly headwind. Here are three gun stocks that will fire back in 2017.

Next Page