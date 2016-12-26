Hottest Manufacturing Stocks Now – FOLD AQXP NLNK ACHN

The Manufacturing sector saw plenty of trading activity today, including the following leaders and losers.

Some of the biggest gainers among Manufacturing stocks include:

Amicus Therapeutics ( FOLD ): FOLD stock is up 10.15% today.

Aquinox Pharmaceutic ( AQXP ): AQXP stock is up 9.93% today.

Newlink Genetics Cor ( NLNK ): NLNK stock is up 9.79% today.

Achillion Pharmaceut ( ACHN ): ACHN stock is up 9.77% today.

Sgoco Group Ltd ( SGOC ): SGOC stock is up 9.57% today.

Avexis Inc Cmn Stk ( AVXS ): AVXS stock is up 9.47% today.

Aduro Biotech Cmn ( ADRO ): ADRO stock is up 9.45% today.

Arca Biopharma Inc ( ABIO ): ABIO stock is up 9.26% today.

Biocryst Pharma Inc ( BCRX ): BCRX stock is up 9.22% today.

Spark Therap Cmn ( ONCE ): ONCE stock is up 9.19% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Manufacturing stocks include:

Xplore Tech Corp De ( XPLR ): XPLR stock is down 4.13% today.

Tantech Holdings Cmn ( TANH ): TANH stock is down 4.02% today.

Azurrx Biopharma Inc ( AZRX ): AZRX stock is down 3.76% today.

Aethlon Medical Cmn ( AEMD ): AEMD stock is down 3.64% today.

Kornit Digital Ord ( KRNT ): KRNT stock is down 3.53% today.

Tesco Corp ( TESO ): TESO stock is down 3.53% today.

Ikonics Corp ( IKNX ): IKNX stock is down 3.52% today.

Nymox Pharm Corp ( NYMX ): NYMX stock is down 3.5% today.

Albireo Pharma Inc ( ALBO ): ALBO stock is down 3.13% today.

Nexvet Biopharma Ord ( NVET ): NVET stock is down 2.78% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.