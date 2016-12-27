8 Funny New Year’s Resolutions Quotes for 2017

Do you know any funny New Year’s resolutions quotes?

Source: Flickr

2017 will bring about plenty of change with it, with many hoping to change their ways in the form of resolutions to keep throughout the year. Whether it be improving your relationship with others, performing better at work, doing better in school, fixing what is broken in your life or going on that vacation you’ve been dreaming about for years, the time to change is now.

However, it is nearly impossible to keep every goal we set for ourselves in the new year. In order to lighten the mood ahead of 2017, we have compiled some of the funniest New Year’s resolutions quotes for next year.

Browse through the next few slides, pick your favorite and share it forward on social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.