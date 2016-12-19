NOK: Should You Buy Nokia Corp (ADR) Stock?

Nokia Corp (ADR) (NYSE: NOK ) used to be known primarily for phones that sported high-quality cameras. It rode those, along with its Symbian operating system, to many years of success. However, some management missteps and an ill-thought-out partnership with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) sent Nokia’s smartphone business into a tailspin.

However, Nokia phones may be back. The company is making a big splash with a new line of phones and marketing arrangement in 2017. And, the company’s less flashy network infrastructure business continues to grow, recently absorbing Alcaltel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE: ALU ) in an industry-shaping merger.

NOK stock is up big to start the week, but will shares keep rallying, or is this just another false dawn for the beaten-down stock?

Nokia Stock Pros

Alcatel-Lucent Merger Benefits: While many still think of Nokia stock as a consumer electronics play, the company is rapidly transforming itself into a leading mobile networking infrastructure play. The business fusion with Alcatel nearly doubles the company’s revenue on an ongoing basis.

The combined firm has the scale to be an industry heavyweight. Plus, Nokia is able to save a great deal of money (somewhere along the lines of $1 billion per year) thanks to the merger. However, the post-merger company will end up laying off as much as 14% of its workforce by 2018.

Large Dividend: Most people don’t think of penny stocks as a place to get dividends, but it’s a long-held belief worth reconsidering. Despite Nokia’s low share price, it’s still capable of delivering sizable shareholder yield. Always remember that share price doesn’t directly equate to a company’s strength; Nokia produces more than $20 billion per year in revenue, despite its small share price.

Historically, Nokia has rewarded shareholders with large, though erratic, dividends. The company paid 29 cents in dividends in 2016, a near-doubling of 2015’s payment. The 29 cent payment, at today’s share price, represents a yield of almost 7%.

Profit declined immediately following the Alcatel-Lucent merger, suggesting that 2017’s dividend payment will probably be lower. But, over the years, Nokia’s management has consistently paid generous dividends, despite difficult and rapidly-changing business conditions.

Phone Relaunch: The most visible catalyst for Nokia stock, at least in the short-term, is the smartphone relaunch. Nokia famously blundered several years ago, prematurely shutting down its Symbian platform. Abandoning its own successful OS, Nokia bet the house on Microsoft’s phone OS. But, like all Microsoft phone attempts, this one ended up in complete failure, as Microsoft’s phone OS has steadily maintained low single-digit market share over the years.

Nokia has cut loose from Microsoft exclusivity and will soon be launching new Android phones. Additionally, Nokia offloaded must of the risk (and much of the upside) from the new phones since licensing its brand to a new operating company that will actually produce and sell the phones.

Much of the talk regarding Nokia’s stock price revolves around the phone launch, so it is something worth watching closely. However, in practice, Nokia has moderate upside if the new lines work, while losing little directly if the phones fail to gain traction.

Next Page