Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock Could Face a Bleak Future After Tragic Loss of Carrie Fisher

In what has turned out to be an unusually tragic year in entertainment, the world is mourning the loss of two great actresses — Carrie Fisher, and her mother, Debbie Reynolds. Fisher, who played the iconic role of Princess Leia in the Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS )-owned Star Wars franchise, died on Dec. 27 following complications from a heart attack. Just one day later, Reynolds succumbed to a possible stroke.

The impact of these two big-screen dynamos can’t be stressed enough. Carrie Fisher forever revolutionized storytelling by portraying a character as both feminine and heroic. It shattered gender-role stereotypes and was particularly conspicuous in the 1970s. Fisher would later go on to champion women’s issues in the film industry.

Debbie Reynolds equally had a long and sustained career in entertainment. Prior to her sudden passing, Reynolds was regarded as the last remaining members of Hollywood’s “golden era.” She featured in over 50 movies, and made multiple appearances in popular TV shows.

Undoubtedly, Reynolds’ strengths were inherited by Carrie Fisher, making her all the more indispensable.

Carrie Fisher Pivotal for Disney stock

While that is no doubt a powerful tribute to the late actress, it poses a significant challenge to Disney stock.

Although a relative bargain, DIS still ponied up a hefty price tag of $4 billion for the Star Wars brand. Initial results were extremely encouraging. Star Wars: The Force Awakens — a movie that continues the storyline from the original trilogy — was the “first film ever to hit $900 million in domestic box office receipts,” according to InvestorPlace contributor Tom Taulli.

Overall, the impact for Disney has been overwhelmingly positive. Admittedly, this year — barring some extravagant miracle — will be a disappointment for DIS stock. But between 2012 and 2015, DIS returned an average profit of more than 30%. That’s the type of robust consistency that is difficult to duplicate, especially in an entertainment industry in flux.

However, we’re just beginning to see the first signs of real trouble for Disney stock. Exhibit A is Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Excitement brewed early for this prequel spinoff. Though not featuring the primary characters from the original Star Wars, save for brief cameos, the lead was assigned to Felicity Jones. The Oscar-nominated actress is currently one of the hottest commodities in Hollywood, and was expected to carry Rogue to critical and popular success.

No one will dare say that the latest film was a bust for DIS stock. In its opening week, Rogue raked in just under $222 million. But comparatively, Force brought in an astounding $391 million. Even more impressive, the film — which reunited Carrie Fisher and screen partner Harrison Ford — stayed in the top ten at the box office for more than two months.

Unfortunately for Disney stock, I doubt that Rogue will have such staying power.

Next Page