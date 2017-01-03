Home > Stock Picks > Stocks to Buy >

3 Consumer Stocks Coming Back to Life

Investors are scooping up shares left behind by the post-election surge

  |  By Anthony Mirhaydari, InvestorPlace Market Strategist
    View All  

U.S. equities are pushing higher on Wednesday, once again putting the 20,000 threshold on the Dow Jones Industrial Average in play.

3 Consumer Stocks Coming Back to Life
Source: Flickr

Familiar themes are in play: Financials are leading the way higher on new interest margin hopes as long-term interest rates drift up.

But a smattering of well-known consumer-focused stocks are perking up as well, as investors round back to areas of the market that have lagged the historic post-election uptrend.

Here are three names that are on the move:

Next Page

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/01/3-consumer-stocks-move-tsla-wtw-lulu/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Comments are currently unavailable. Please check back soon.