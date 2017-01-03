MyPillow Complaints Earn It an ‘F’ Rating With BBB

MyPillow complaints have resulted in the Better Business Bureau (BBB) giving the company an “F” rating.

The BBB no longer lists MyPillow as one of its Accredited companies. Customers reviews on the organization’s website are mostly negative. Only 22% of the reviews are Positive, 5% are Neutral and the remaining 73% are Negative.

Many of the negative reviews on the BBB’s website for MyPillow claim that the product doesn’t keep shape and is uncomfortable. There were also complaints about having to pay to return the item. Another common complaints came from customers using coupons for a buy-one-get-one-free offer that was advertised in areas where the offer wasn’t actually available.

There are also currently 230 customer complaints against the company on the BBB’s website. 108 of these complaints are concerning problems with MyPillow’s product or services. Another 85 of these complaints are over advertising/sales issues. 29 complaints are for guarantee/warranty issues and billing/collection and delivery complaints are each at four.

The F rating earned by MyPillow is based on the BBB’s rating system. This rating system uses 13 different factors to determine the rating for a business. They are as follows.

Complaint Volume (Weighted by Complaint Age)

Unanswered Complaints

Unresolved Complaints

Complaint Resolution Delayed

Failure to Address Complaint Pattern

Type of Business

Time in Business

Transparent Business Practices

Failure to Honor Mediation/Arbitration

Competency Licensing

Government Action (per action)

Advertising Review (per incident)

BBB Trademark Infringement

“Naturally, I am terribly disappointed by the BBB’s decision,” Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, told 11alive.com. “We have sold more than 25 million MyPillows, but we will continue to treat each and every customer like they are our only one.”

