Pokemon Go Update: What’s New in the Latest Version?

A new Pokemon Go update is now available to trainers.

The new Pokemon Go update was released by developer Niantic on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. This new update brings the version of the app for Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Android to version 0.55.0.

The new Pokemon Go update for Android devices solved a couple of issues that players have had with the app. The first is that the app now doesn’t take as long to launch as it did before. The second is a fix for connectivity issues with the Pokémon GO Plus accessory sold by Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NTDOY ).

This Pokemon Go update also includes a change for the version of the app that runs on Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iOS devices. This update integrates support for wheelchair on the Apple Watch. It brings the app up to version 1.25.0 on iOS devices.

There’s also one other change in the Pokemon Go patch notes that applies to both versions of the app. This is that Niantic has fixed grammatical errors that were present in the game. The developer didn’t detail exactly what grammatical errors were fixed.

There is also another change to the Pokemon Go app that isn’t mentioned in the patch notes for the update. This change is that players can now listen to background music while playing the game. Previous versions didn’t allow for this due to a bug with Unity 3D engine. That bug was recently fixed by developer Unity Technologies. A previous update already took care of this problem for the iOS version of the game.