3 Stocks to Watch on Wednesday: Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD), Container Store Group Inc (TCS) and Panera Bread Co (PNRA)

It was a mixed day for U.S. stocks, with most indices ultimately gaining slightly, with consumer staples surging 0.8% and energy equities slipping 1.4%. The S&P 500 Index gained a fraction, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.2% better by day’s end and the Nasdaq Composite was a tad higher.

Multiple companies released their quarterly earnings data Tuesday afternoon, including Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD ), Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS ) and Panera Bread Co (NASDAQ: PNRA ).

Here’s how they did:

Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD)

Buffalo Wild Wings shares had a bad day as the company’s results underwhelmed. Earnings came in at 87 cents per share, which was 40 cents lower than the $1.27 per share that analysts were expecting on a consensus basis.

Meanwhile, revenue also missed the mark at $494.2 million. Buffalo Wild Wings was projected to rake in $514.3 million in net sales over its multiple locations.

The company attributed the difficult winter period to its lagging sales, according to CEO Sally Smith in a statement Tuesday. Same-store sales were 4% worse in the fourth quarter at its company-owned chains. Analysts expected this figure to be down 1.7% year-over-year.

BWLD stock slumped 4.7% after the bell Tuesday, but is moving into green territory shortly after the opening bell.

Container Store Group Inc (TCS)

The Container Store Group reported on its third quarter yesterday. For the three months of fiscal 2016 ended Dec. 31, 2016, the company earned 11 cents per diluted share, three cents higher year-over-year, or an increase of 38%.

Consolidated net sales were 1.7% better over the same span at $216.4 million, while net sales in The Container Store retail business were $199.1 million, up 2.3%. Comparable store sales were lower 3.9% year-over-year due in large part to a difficult holiday period that rocked its department stores. The Container Store opened four new stores in the quarter, wafting up its total to 86 stores.

The company also plans on testing a new format that will consist of smaller stores. The mid-size format will help the company “test-and-learn effort to optimize its stores and improve efficiency and productivity.”

TCS stock was plummeting after hours, sliding 3.9%, and is off a grueling 9% in early trading.

