Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Has a New Hero: Services!

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) reported its fiscal first-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the bell, and it kicked the year off the right way. Apple set an all-time quarterly revenue record — snapping its streak of declines — and broke its previous iPhone sales record. AAPL stock is up strongly Wednesday morning as a result.

Source: Apple

But the star of yesterday’s show wasn’t the iPhone. It was the Services division, which includes the App Store, Apple Pay, iTunes, AppleCare and Apple Music. Services didn’t just set another record — it also posted the strongest year-over-year growth of any AAPL division.

Services Is on Fire, Led by the App Store

Apple reported that the quarterly revenue for its Services division topped $7.17 billion for Q1, an increase of 18% compared to the previous year. If that sounds like a lot of money for what is largely made up of mobile payment transaction fees and digital content, it is. In comparison, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) experienced its largest-ever subscriber growth in the final quarter of 2016, leading it to post revenue of $2.48 billion.

During the AAPL earnings conference call, CEO Tim Cook noted that he expects the Services division to be the size of a Fortune 100 company by the end of the year. Other key information about the Services division from that earnings call includes:

App Store revenue for December alone was a record-setting $3 billion

There are now 2.2 million apps in the App Store, and AAPL paid out over $20 billion to developers in 2016

The number of Apple Pay users has tripled over the past year, with transaction volume up over 500% year-over-year

AppleCare and storage services (iCloud) both set all-time records

Apple’s music business grew for the third straight quarter

Why Services Revenue is Important

You might not know it based on Apple’s record-setting iPhone sales this quarter, but selling hardware is tough.

Once a consumer has an iPhone in his or her hands, it becomes very difficult to convince them to spend a minimum $649 to ditch that smartphone for a new one. In one sense, a huge installed user base — which AAPL has, with more than 1 billion iOS devices in active use — works against the company. When the iPhone first began to take off, AAPL was selling to people who’d never owned one before. Now, that pool of easy sales is dwindling. And Apple is left in the tougher position of convincing its installed user base to upgrade.

Thus the hand-wringing about slowing iPhone sales.

Apple’s Services division largely benefits from that huge installed user base, though. True, AAPL only gets one shot at selling these customers AppleCare. But once they own an iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac, Apple Watch or AppleTV, they begin to explore Apple’s other services. They are increasingly adopting Apple Pay. They are in a prime position to buy movies on their Apple TV. They are perfect candidates to subscribe to Apple Music. There are plenty of hooks for storing data on iCloud. And of course, there is the App Store and the lure of its millions of apps.

Apple’s Services revenue doesn’t come in big chunks like selling an iPhone. It’s $9.99 a month here, 99 cents for an app there, a few cents for a transaction. But it adds up, especially when over a billion customers are generating it.

Next Page