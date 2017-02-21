Tuesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 May Come in 64GB & 256GB Versions

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today iPhone 8 specs. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iPhone 8 Specs: A new rumor may give some insight into the specs for the iPhone 8, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, Apple’s next iPhone will include 3GB of RAM. It will also be available in 64GB and 256GB versions. This rumor claims the device will be 5.8-inches in size and that it won’t have a fully curved display. The rumor also says that AAPL will release two other iPhone devices alongside this one later this year.

Watch Display: Rumor has it that Apple will be using a different type of display when its next smartwatch comes out, 9to5Mac notes. This rumor claims that the tech company is planning to use a display with a glass-film touch solution. The rumor says that this method will replace the current one, which has touch panels that use two pieces of glass. The new displays will reportedly start shipping in the second half of 2017.

Public Betas: Apple fans now have a couple of new public betas that they can play with, reports AppleInsider. AAPL has sent out the third public betas for iOS 10.3 and macOS 10.12.4. The iOS 10.3 beta can be downloaded over the air and the Mac App Store can be used to update to the newest macOS 10.12.4 beta. The new betas include a few new features that testers can try out before they reach the public in the final release. This includes the Find My AirPods feature on iOS and Night Shift mode for macOS.