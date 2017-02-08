Home > Trading > Trading Advice >

Is Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Due for a Correction?

Apple has come a long way in a short time, and AAPL stock is now oversold and due for a short-term correction.

By Joseph Hargett, InvestorPlace Contributor  |  Feb 8, 2017, 9:28 am EST
Joseph Hargett

There’s no doubt that Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been on fire lately. AAPL stock is up roughly 24% since November, and shares recently popped more than 8% following a solid first-quarter earnings report.

Source: Shutterstock

In fact, Apple’s year is shaping up to be a banner one — especially if the iPhone supercycle comes to pass for the iPhone 8, as many analysts are predicting.

But while the long-term looks rosy for AAPL stock, there is plenty of short-term risk in the shares right now.

AAPL stock chart view 1
Click to Enlarge Apple’s impressive run and earnings surge has put shares well into overbought territory. Additionally, AAPL stock is struggling to pull away from the gravity of $130 — an area rife with heavy options open interest in the February and March series.

Furthermore, AAPL stock has outrun support from its 10- and 20-day moving averages — trendlines that provided key support throughout the back half of Apple’s late 2016 rally. Currently, the 10-day trendline lies near $125, and a correction back to this region would not be unthinkable should a round of profit taking set in.

There are short-term sentiment risks for AAPL stock as well. Thomson/First Call reports that 41 of the 49 analysts following Apple rate the shares a “buy” or better, with only one “sell” rating to be found.

That’s plenty of room for adjustment.

And with Apple drawing near to the consensus 12-month price target of $139.07, we could see a few brokerage firms downgrade AAPL stock to hold in the next month or so to bring expectations back in line — similar to what Barclays did back in late January, cutting AAPL to “equalweight” from “overweight.”

Looking at Apple options, speculative traders appear to be preparing for just such a correction. Typically, Apple’s put/call open interest ratio for the nearest two months rests in the 0.6-0.7 range, with a heavy focus toward call OI. The current February/March ratio, however, rests at 0.9, with puts gaining considerable traction and hinting at potential short-term weakness for AAPL stock.

