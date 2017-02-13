10 Valentine’s Day Quotes to Post on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

What are some Valentine’s Day quotes that have stayed with you over the years?

There are many ways in which human beings can find comfort or validation in this world, and none is more powerful than love. Tomorrow is the most important day of the year for couples as we celebrate the beauty of Saint Valentine, who was a hopeless romantic.

If you believe that love and companionship help to fulfill a life, then this article’s for you. We have compiled some of the best quotes for Valentine’s Day that will make you feel special.

Choose your favorite over the next few slides, and post it on your favorite social media outlet, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.