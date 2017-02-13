Why Facebook Inc (FB) Stock Holders Shouldn’t Sweat Snapchat

Last month, yours truly here opined that Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) had nothing to worry about with online messenger rival Snapchat. The service has become big enough to merit its parent company going public as a means of taking Snapchat to the “next level.” But when all is said and done, I think FB stock — even with its new challenges — still will be the better investment of the two.

Source: Shutterstock

Some new data and details about Snapchat’s parent Snap’s IPO have materialized in the meantime.

After giving that new information some thorough thought, I’m actually more convinced Facebook stock is the better pick of the two.

What’s Snapchat?

Snapchat, for the unfamiliar, is an internet messaging platform. Its “shtick” is simply that the posted videos, photos and messages self-destruct a few moments after they’re viewed. Its relatively new “story” feature will aggregate all your messages over the past 24 hours, but after that, they still vanish.

More important, Snapchat has a decent following. As of the latest look, Snapchat boasts 158 million daily users, which means it has a list of 158 million consumers that advertisers can market to. Not bad, particularly given its age. Facebook still dwarfs Snapchat with its 1.23 billion daily users, but Facebook had a multiyear head start and should be bigger.

Besides, Snapchat’s year-over-year user growth pace was in the mid-40%s overall as of the fourth quarter of last year. For its most recently-reported quarter, Facebook’s daily user growth was only up 17% year-over-year. Throw in the fact that advertisers are stoked about the fact that Snapchat is new and chic, and FB stock holders have good reason to be concerned.

Thing is, looking beyond the table-pounding bullish rhetoric, Snapchat (and by extension the upcoming Snap IPO) Facebook doesn’t really have much to worry about.

Losing Steam

Giving credit where it’s due, Instinet’s Anthony DiClemente may have said it best early this week when he reiterated the firm’s Facebook stock price target of $165 and “Buy” rating:

“Snap Inc. appears to be coming public later in its growth cycle than other internet companies, adding just 5mn global daily active users (DAUs) last quarter, demonstrating just 3% sequential growth. By contrast, at the time of their respective IPOs, Facebook and Twitter were growing nearly twice as fast. During 2016, Snapchat added 51mn DAUs, globally; by comparison, Facebook added 190mn DAUs in 2016. Our checks indicate that Facebook maintains a substantial lead in mobile app downloads… We come away reassured that Facebook maintains the ability to mitigate competitive threats via product innovation […] Snapchat’s user growth decelerated through 2H16, following the launch of Instagram Stories.”

In other words, when Facebook went public back in 2012, it was picking up steam. Snap is decelerating as it moves into its IPO.

It’s not just the notion that most social networking and messaging users have already made their choice that bodes poorly for Snap, however. There’s also the nagging reality that the strength of Snapchat’s advertising model is still an unknown quality. Some of what we do know, however, isn’t encouraging.

Next Page