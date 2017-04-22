Should You Buy General Electric Company (GE) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

Despite better-than-expected earnings, General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) sold off following the quarterly report. GE stock is now trading back under $30. That level has capped appreciation in recent months, making this stock a good one for traders and covered call option sellers.

Source: Shutterstock

Is this a good time to buy GE stock? The dividend looks safe, you can tune out the bears on that charge. However, the stock is unlikely to gain much traction until the company’s turnaround effort comes closer to completion.

Let’s dive into the details.

GE Stock Cons

Honeywell Reported Better Results: Shares of chief GE rival Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON ) are up more than 2% on Friday. HON stock is moving higher following a very solid earnings report.

Honeywell grew earnings by 11% on the quarter and put in stronger than expected margins. On top of that, the company raised full-year guidance for 2017 significantly. While GE didn’t report bad results, they lagged significantly behind Honeywell’s effort … particularly given that both companies reported on the same day, Honeywell took some real shine off GE’s results. Thus, it seems that GE stock is down a couple of percent, despite results that might justify the stock trading flat.

Oil & Gas Remain Weak: General Electric reported reasonably strong results. Its core industrial business delivered. And the renewable energy segment shined in particular, with revenues up 22% — though we should expect that area to lose traction with Donald Trump now running American energy policy.

However, the flip-side of renewables are the fossil fuels. There, GE continues to struggle. Revenues for its oil and gas business fell 9% on the quarter and profits declined 33%. The company reported a modest uptick in orders going forward. However, it will take stronger than $50-per-barrel oil to really get things moving there again. GE plans to combine its energy unit with Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE: BHI ) and float the combined unit as a public company. This may relieve the drag on GE’s core business. Until that’s done, however, oil will continue to be a headwind for General Electric. The recent surge in alternative-energy-related earnings is also likely to fade.

Turnaround Not Going Fast Enough: Many investors own GE stock due to its promised turnaround. The company is shedding underperforming and low-margin assets, has ditched the finance arm and tried to build a stronger core unit out of what remains. There is serious logic for this reorganization. The old General Electric model had grown so sprawled out that management had trouble effectively controlling everything.

However, management needs to execute for the turnaround to work. Take cost savings. GE suggested that there would be $1 billion in annual cost savings going forward. That increased cost-cutting came as management responded to demands from activist investors such as Trian Fund Management. However, in the first quarter, the company only cut $76 million in costs. That’s far short of the pace necessary to save $1 billion over the course of the year. Activist investors do not appreciate management teams which claim to hear their demands and then don’t follow through.

Next Page