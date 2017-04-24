Galaxy S8 Review: Samsung’s Back on Top

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) faced a make-or-break moment with the release of its new flagship smartphone, and our Galaxy S8 review puts the results to the test.

The company’s reputation was in tatters after the Galaxy Note 7’s exploding batteries. Meanwhile, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) was coming after it with the Google Pixel, a very competitive Android flagship smartphone. Arch rival Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), too, had surpassed Samsung’s sales and taken the global sales crown with the iPhone 7, with a 10th anniversary iPhone 8 on the horizon.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is one of the biggest, most anticipated smartphone releases of 2017. The question is, does it live up to the hype?

Galaxy S8 Review: Beating Apple to the Punch

Samsung has traditionally launched its flagship Galaxy smartphones in the spring, while Apple waits until fall for new iPhone releases. This year, that order is going to have a very big impact.

Samsung is springing an all-new, futuristic design on the smartphone world. The Galaxy S8 is virtually bezel-free. It’s Amoled display stretches from side to side, and the Home button is banished to the back of the device, minimizing the top and bottom bezels.

This lets Samsung squeeze a 5.8-inch Infinity display in the Galaxy S8. The Galaxy S8+ features a whopping 6.2-inch display in a form factor roughly the size of Apple’s 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus.

The Galaxy s8 also features a glass back design and ups the biometric security ante by adding an iris scanner.

All of this puts Samsung in the position of raining on Apple’s parade this fall. 2017 is the 10th anniversary of the iPhone and Apple is expected to make a big splash with an iPhone 8 with an all-new design featuring a near bezel-free Amoled display, glass back, iris scanner and no physical Home button. Sound familiar?

While Apple is rumored to be plotting a $1,000-plus price tag for the iPhone 8, Samsung also took the risk of pricing the Galaxy S8 at a premium. At $749 (and $849 for the galaxy S8+), the Galaxy S8 costs $100 more than last year’s Galaxy S7.

Galaxy S8 Review: Two Flaws, But One Will Get Better With Time

The Galaxy S8 is big –without feeling too large– speedy, and its display absolutely pops. The camera is the same as the Galaxy S7’s and remains one of the best in the business. Unlike the iPhone 7, the Samsung Galaxy S8 retains a headphone jack and it doesn’t just come with a pair of disposable buds, Samsung is offering $99 custom tuned pack-ins.

But Samsung didn’t get everything quite right.

The fingerprint sensor is banished from the front. Unable to incorporate a scanner beneath the display, Samsung banished it to the back. But in an unfortunate design choice, the scanner is located right beside the camera lens. This has led to numerous complaints about smudgy photos.

The second problem is Bixby, Samsung’s new AI-powered virtual assistant. The Galaxy S8 comes with a dedicated Bixby button, but for the moment, voice functionality is disabled. That puts Bixby at a huge disadvantage compared to Siri or Google Assistant. However, in this case, the flaw will get better with time. Samsung is aiming to offer Bixby voice support later this spring.

