Why Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock Can Make It Back to the Top

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has a history in the stock market that I break down into three periods. The first period was when Bill Gates was CEO. We know the amazing strides the company made and how well MSFT stock performed under Gates’ guidance.

“Phase 2” began with Steve Ballmer taking over. Ballmer did not do well by the company, with the company going nowhere for the 14 years he ran the company.

Three years ago, the company entered “Phase 3”, with Satya Nadella taking over. Since then, Microsoft stock has done rather well, but more importantly, the company seems to have found a vision for the future.

The Next Frontier for MSFT Stock?

Nadella is focusing on the cloud and mobile. That strategy is finally starting to take off. Part of the success here is based on subscription services. Office commercial products revenue growth has seen the following over the past four quarters: 0%, 5%, 5% and 5%, respectively. Cloud Services revenue growth for commercial grew 7%, 9%, 8% and 7%.

But it’s the consumer side that is really exploding for Microsoft. Office consumer product revenue growth was 3%, 19%, 8% and 22%. Cloud services for consumers saw revenue growth of 6%, 18%, 8% and 21%. That’s on the heels of Office 365 consumer subscribers growing from 20.6 million in Q2 of FY16 to 24.9 million in Q2 of FY17 — that’s over 20% growth!

Finally! MSFT stock has been responding to the fact that the company is moving away from the PC business, which has been in slow decline as the world goes mobile.

Meanwhile, Gartner Technology Research reports that Microsoft has a 28.4% share of cloud computing platform usage, with 37% held by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). Microsoft is also trying to take on Slack by introducing Skype Teams, and will roll the cost into the Office 365 product, making it a value-add to compete with the $7 to $15 monthly fee of Slack.

I have to say, I thought Microsoft’s purchase of LinkedIn was beyond stupid. I just don’t see LinkedIn as anything other than a resumé billboard, yet somehow enough people are paying up for this service. I personally don’t get it, but hey, it should generate several billion dollars in annual free cash flow to add to MSFT’s coffers.

