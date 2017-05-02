2 Fast Food Stocks to Buy, and 2 to Avoid

One of the most sustainable benefits of President Trump’s administration is gastronomical in nature. Between election day until the end of March 2017, consumer expenditures on food products jumped 2.8%. In contrast, the “Obama effect” on food consumption increased a barely discernible 0.4%. While it’s arguable whether America is great again, but Americans are certainly eating again. Naturally, this trend has positive implications for fast food stocks, as well as more traditional restaurant stocks.

In addition to the growing momentum in food purchases, the food and beverage service sector is also experiencing bullishness.

In the first quarter of this year, the industry increased sales by nearly 4.2% against the prior year. This is a fairly solid start considering that the sector boosted sales by 5.5% in 2016. Due to a combo of higher employment stats and perhaps post-election blues, people are eating everywhere — home or away. Again, this is a strong tailwind for fast food stocks.

However, not all establishments are feeling the benefits. Many traditional, “sit-down” restaurant stocks have been hurting, and have resorted to cutting costs. For example, in American food capital New York City, employment rates at full-service restaurants have been flat since summer 2015. The same trend can be seen in California restaurants over the past year.

This doesn’t mean that all fast food stocks are viable investments, either. The broader retail market is undergoing massive changes. As technologies such as e-commerce and peer-to-peer networks improve, the consumer is becoming more picky. Thus, investors also have to keep a discerning eye.

Here are two fast food stocks to buy, and two you should avoid.

Next Page