Is Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Stock About to Hit a Wall?

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI ) have been a total beast in 2017, climbing a whopping 46.8% so far. Over the past year, ATVI stock is up even more, climbing almost 55%. Why has it done so well?

Activision Blizzard’s new Call of Duty looks pretty intense and a new Destiny game is due later this year. World of Warcraft and other games continue to contribute to the mighty in-game purchases and subscription revenues. All three major franchises continue to drive results for the company.

Last quarter, ATVI reported earnings of 33 cents per share, crushing analysts estimates for 7 cents per share. So will Activision Blizzard be able to do that again when it reports on May 4 after the close?

A Look Ahead at Activision Blizzard

For the current quarter, analysts expect ATVI to earn 21 cents per share on $1.09 billion in revenue. If correct, this would represent an 8.7% decline in earnings, despite a near-20% increase in sales.

For the full-year, estimates call for an 11.4% decline in earnings-per-share and a 2.7% decline in sales. Next year is much more optimistic though, with analysts looking for 21.5% growth in earnings on a near-10% increase in sales.

As great as the company has been, it might be time for investors to pump the brakes. Despite the excellent results the past quarter and calls for strong revenue growth this quarter, at what point is it priced into the stock?

Expected EPS growth of 21.5% next year is impressive, but an EPS and revenue decline this year is nothing to cheer about. Unfortunately, we’re only entering Activision’s fiscal first quarter, which means this year should be down from the prior year.

That’s what doesn’t get me excited about buying something like ATVI stock with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4. Trading at 42 times last year’s earnings and 6 times sales isn’t too attractive, either.

On the plus side, Activision Blizzard’s prior Q1 guidance calls for 25 cents in EPS on $1.55 billion in sales — both above current Q1 estimates. Unfortunately, its full-year guidance of $1.70 in EPS and $6 billion in sales is below Street estimates of $1.92 in EPS on $6.42 billion in revenue. This will make upside surprises after Q1 more difficult.

