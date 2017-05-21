An Important Change to the Daily Trader’s Alert

Over three decades with InvestorPlace Media, Sam Collins has provided hundreds of profitable trades to his loyal readers.

But in just a few weeks, our Chief Technical Analyst will pen his final Daily Trader’s Alert before settling down for a well-deserved retirement.

We are happy for Sam, and grateful for all he’s done for investors over the years. But obviously, his retirement means some changes to your regular Daily Trader’s Alert emails.

Here’s what to expect:

First and foremost, we are hosting an online “going-away party,” where you can leave a personal message of thanks for all Sam has done for you as an investor. We’ll continue to offer links to this page in upcoming Daily Trader’s Alert messages so you can read a personal message from Sam, and leave one of your own to wish him well.

Longtime technical analyst and Beat the Bell Editor Serge Berger will be taking over for Sam starting on Thursday, June 1. Regular readers of Daily Trader's Alert will know Serge because he has occasionally stepped in during Sam's absence in recent years. We have every confidence you'll find his daily trades just as interesting — and profitable — going forward. Read more about Serge and get some of his recent trades here.

Each day's market overview and technical analysis of the major indices will be done by our Market Strategist, Anthony Mirhaydari. An experienced chart-watcher, Anthony has provided closing bell coverage at InvestorPlace for two years now, and he will seamlessly pick up the big-picture analysis right where Sam left off. Read more about Anthony and get his recent market commentary here.

Just to be 100% clear, know that your Daily Trader’s Alert broadcasts will continue on schedule and will remain COMPLETELY FREE to all readers. The schedule, content and quality of trades will stay the same … just without Sam Collins at the helm.

Sam has been a trusted partner and a good friend for some time. But I think you’ll agree that nobody deserves a rest from the daily grind of the stock market more than he does. His integrity and commitment to his readers have been unmatched through the years, and he has earned the right to leave Wall Street on his own terms.

Please join us in extending your best wishes to Sam. You can say goodbye personally by following this link.

And don’t hesitate to contact us at editor@investorplace.com or via our Facebook page if you have any questions about this transition or your subscription to the Daily Trader’s Alert.

Dave Bishop

CEO, InvestorPlace Media