Tuesday Apple Rumors: 2018 iPhone May Use New Screen Sizes

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of screen sizes for the 2018 iPhone. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

2018 iPhone: A new rumor claims that Apple will be introducing new screen sizes when it launches its 2018 iPhone, reports 9to5Mac. According to this rumor, the tech company is interested in releasing an iPhone with 5.28-inch and 6.46-inch displays. The rumor also says that these will be OLED displays. The source of the rumor is unnamed workers in AAPL’s supply chain. They claim that the company has signed a deal with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) for the displays.

iPad Renders: Renders for what are claimed to be Apple’s upcoming 10.5-inch iPad have shown up online, MacRumors notes. The CAD render show a device that lines up with rumors about the tablet. This includes its size and the placement of the camera, flash, speaker grilles and microphones. Benjamin Geskin, the maker of the renders, claims that they are based on models that casemakers are getting. He claims that these devices are already in mass production.

iPhone 8 Price: Rumor has it that the iPhone 8 may not be as expensive as some are expecting, reports BusinessInsider. This rumor claims that the iPhone 8 will have a starting price of $870. This is likely for the 128GB version as AAPL is expected to ditch the 32GB model this year. This rumor also says that the 256GB version of the device will set customers back by $1,070. Many rumors have claimed that the 2017 iPhone will cost more than $1,000.