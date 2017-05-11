Thursday Apple Rumors: LG May Supply the iPhone 8’s Front Camera

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the supplier for the iPhone 8’s front camera. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPhone 8 Camera: A new rumor claims that AAPL is having LG supply the front-facing camera for the iPhone 8, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, LG is spending $238.5 million of its new facility investment to field orders from AAPL. This investment will allow it to create a new plant that will focus on making the front-facing cameras. These cameras are rumored to have facial recognition modules.

iPhone 8 Launch: Another rumors claims to know when Apple will release the upcoming iPhone 8, BGR notes. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to launch the iPhone 8 in September. This would put it in line with previous iPhone launches. However, it also contradicts several other rumors that argue the device will face delays that could push it back to October, or possibly even 2018. The source of the rumor says that supplier Foxconn has just started hiring and training for work on the iPhone 8.