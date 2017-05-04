Thursday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 Design Leaks

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of an iPhone 8 design leak. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Design Leak: What may be a design for the iPhone 8 has leaked, reports BGR. The new CAD design is supposedly based on official documents from Foxconn concerning Apple’s next smartphone. While the leak doesn’t show much, it does reveal what the overall design of the iPhone 8 may be. Important to note in the leak is that there is no Touch ID sensor on the back of the device. It also includes a full display on the front. This falls in line with previous rumors about AAPL’s plans for Touch ID with the iPhone 8.

iPhone Ban: Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) is reportedly trying to block iPhone devices from coming to the United States, Bloomberg notes. Reports claim that the company is planning to speak with the International Trade Commission to put the ban in place. The move comes during a dispute between it and Apple over licensing fees for chips used in the tech company’s smartphones. If this occurs, it would stop AAPL from importing the devices into the United States ahead of the release of its new 2017 iPhone later this year.

Singapore Store: Apple is planning to open its first store in Singapore in the near future, reports AppleInsider. While the tech company has yet to announce an opening date for the location, it has removed barricades that were surrounding the store. This revealed a large white mural with three red symbols on it. The symbols are the AAPL logo, a heart and a dot. The dot likely represents Singapore, which is called the “little red dot”.