Tuesday Apple Rumors: Some Apple Stores Are Getting an Update

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of an update for smaller Apple Stores. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Store Update: A new rumor claims that Apple is planning to update many of its smaller stores, reports 9to5Mac. According to this rumor, the tech company will update its smaller stores to have a closer appearance to their flagship locations. This update is expected to take place overnight on May 16 and be ready for customers on May 17. While many of these stores are too small to include all the changes made to flagship stores, AAPL will reportedly try to update them as much as possible.

Data Center: Apple may be preparing to build a second data center in Reno, Nev., AppleInsider notes. The company may be interested in a 30,000 square-foot building located in the city. The Reno City Council is set to discuss the matter on Wednesday. AAPL has reportedly been interested in the property since 2012. The new data center would likely work in with the already-existing data center in the city.

iPhone 8 Concept: An unofficial concept of the iPhone 8 has shown up online, reports BGR. The iPhone 8 concept is based on rumors and leaked documents of the upcoming smartphone. The concept includes a full display on the front with little in the way of bezel. It also doesn’t contain the rear Touch ID sensors that some rumors have talked about. However, it does have the vertical dual camera on the back of the device. While the concept is unofficial, it may still give fans a good idea at what the iPhone 8 will look like when it comes out.