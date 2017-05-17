BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY), Automakers Working on Anti-Hack Tool

BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) is reportedly working with two automakers on an anti-hacking tool.

Source: Shutterstock

According to the reports, BlackBerry Ltd is teaming up with Aston Martin and Tata Motors Limited (ADR)’s (NYSE: TTM ) Jaguar Land Rover on the effort. The goal is to create a service that can scan cars in search of viruses.

The car scanning service from BlackBerry Ltd would be able to remotely determine if a car has been infected by a virus. It could also possibly advise drivers’ on actions to take to avoid a wireless hijacking or immediate threats from the viruses. The idea of protecting vehicles from hackers comes as computers take on larger roles in automobiles.

Reports claim that BlackBerry Ltd’s anti-hack tool may be ready for the public as soon as next year. It is believed that the tech company will make $10 a month for each vehicles that uses the system. Neither BBRY, Aston Martin or Jaguar Land Rover have confirmed that they are testing such a system, reports The Sun.

According to Reuters, the new anti-hack tool being worked on by BlackBerry Ltd will be able to protect cars even when they aren’t on the road. The publication claims that the anti-hack tool that is in the works will be able to send out and apply security patches to cars that are idling.