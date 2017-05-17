BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY), Automakers Working on Anti-Hack Tool

BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) is reportedly working with two automakers on an anti-hacking tool.
According to the reports, BlackBerry Ltd is teaming up with Aston Martin and Tata Motors Limited (ADR)’s (NYSE:TTM) Jaguar Land Rover on the effort. The goal is to create a service that can scan cars in search of viruses.
The car scanning service from BlackBerry Ltd would be able to remotely determine if a car has been infected by a virus. It could also possibly advise drivers’ on actions to take to avoid a wireless hijacking or immediate threats from the viruses. The idea of protecting vehicles from hackers comes as computers take on larger roles in automobiles.
Reports claim that BlackBerry Ltd’s anti-hack tool may be ready for the public as soon as next year. It is believed that the tech company will make $10 a month for each vehicles that uses the system. Neither BBRY, Aston Martin or Jaguar Land Rover have confirmed that they are testing such a system, reports The Sun.
According to Reuters, the new anti-hack tool being worked on by BlackBerry Ltd will be able to protect cars even when they aren’t on the road. The publication claims that the anti-hack tool that is in the works will be able to send out and apply security patches to cars that are idling.
BlackBerry Ltd’s push into automotive security is one of the ways it is attempting to remain relevant after losing the smartphone war to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ:GOOG,GOOGL) Google. If the reports are true, it may be a step in the right direction for the company.