Bob Beckel Fired by Fox News Over ‘Insensitive Remark’ to Black Co-Worker

Another Fox News personality is out, this time for making making an insensitive remark to a black employee. Bob Beckel, a prime-time commentator the Fox News unit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOX ), was fired on Friday.

“Bob Beckel was terminated today for making an insensitive remark to an African-American employee,” the channel said in a brief statement. It is the second time Beckel, a liberal panelist on the show “The Five,” was fired by Fox News. He left in 2015 for substance abuse.

The sacking came the day after the death of Fox News founder Roger Ailes on May 18. He was dismissed last year under a cloud of allegations that he sexually harassed employees.

Fox News has been the scene of sexual harassment claims and lawsuits that have led to the departures of network co-president Bill Shine and star anchor Bill O’Reilly, in addition to Ailes. Settlements of lawsuits following Ailes’s ousting cost the company some $10 million in the recently reported March quarter, bringing such costs to a total of $45 million in the nine months to March 31, according to a regulatory filing by Fox.