7 Penny Stocks to Turn $3 Into $1 Million Within 36 Months

A few penny stocks have already surged recently on the back of an impending meme frenzy. Other penny stocks to buy have remained relatively subdued. It appear to be a prime moment to consider buying these stocks with an investment horizon of three years.
So, investors usually question the time horizon. Three years is a fair benchmark because the penny stocks discussed represent companies with steadfast fundamentals. It’s likely that they will surge higher during the meme euphoria. However, I don’t see a meltdown (like purely speculative stocks) in these ideas once the meme frenzy ends.
Let’s explore business factors that are likely to be catalysts for revenue growth and cash flow upside. Despite good fundamentals, it would also be wise to restrict portfolio exposure to a maximum of 10% in these stocks.
Bitfarms (BITF)
With a bullish outlook for Bitcoin (BTC-USD), crypto stocks are likely to remain in the limelight. Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) is among the undervalued names to consider for 10-bagger returns. The Bitcoin miner has remained sideways year-to-date (YTD). However, with big expansion plans, expect a strong breakout.
Notably, Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) had recently shown interest in acquiring Bitfarms for $2.3 per share. However, the offer was rejected. So, this is a clear indication of BITF stock being significantly undervalued.
Specific to Bitfarms, strong fundamentals are one reason to be bullish. As of Q1 of 2024, the Bitcoin miner reported a zero-debt balance sheet and a robust liquidity buffer of $124 million. The company ended Q1 with a hash rate capacity of 7.5EH/s.
Yet, Bitfarms plans to expand capacity to 21EH/s by the end of the year. Recently, the company announced plans to further increase capacity to 35EH/s by the end of 2025. With almost five-folds jump in capacity in the next 18 months, Bitfarms is positioned for stellar growth and cash flow upside.
Archer Aviation (ACHR)
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) has witnessed a sharp correction of 50% YTD. This comes after a big rally in 2023 for almost all flying car stocks. With commercialization of electric vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) due in 2025, it may be time to accumulate for a bigger rally in the coming quarters.
Keep in mind that the eVTOL industry is at a nascent stage. With multiple players, the growth potential is immense. It’s estimated that the flying car market will be worth $29 billion by 2030 and $1 trillion by 2040. Early movers with a technological edge will be positioned to create massive value.
Archer Aviation has been moving in the right direction even as ACHR stock declines. In big news, the flying car company received U.S. Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) certification to operate commercial airline. This sets a stage for commencing operations next year.
Additionally, Archer Aviation has stitched local partnerships in UAE, India and Korea for commercialization of eVTOL in 2025 and 2026. Global expansion is likely to translate into healthy revenue growth. Therefore, this deep correction is a perfect point to buy ACHR stock.
Ring Energy (REI)
Central banks globally have already started initiating rate cuts to support GDP growth. Expansionary policies are likely to translate into higher oil prices and energy stocks will rally from undervalued levels.
Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) is among the oil & gas exploration stocks to buy for multibagger returns. The emerging oil & gas company stock trades at a deep valuation gap, and business metrics have been positive. It’s a matter of time before REI stock surges higher.
Firstly, Ring Energy reported proved reserves of 129.8mmboe. The reserves have a PV10 (present value of estimated future oil and gas revenues, net of forecasted direct expenses) of $1.65 billion. However, Ring Energy has a market valuation of only $308 million.
Track record of growth is another asset of REI. Between 2018 and 2023, Ring Energy has reported production growth at a CAGR of 26%. This has been supported by opportunistic acquisitions.
Further, for Q1 of 2024, the company reported adjusted free cash flow of $15.6 million. For the last 18 quarters, adjusted FCF has been positive. Clearly, growth metrics are encouraging, and as oil trends higher, REI stock is likely to go ballistic.
Standard Lithium (SLI)
Lithium stocks have plunged in the last 12 months on the back of a steep correction in the alkali metal. For long term investors, this is the best time to buy quality stocks. Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) is among the most undervalued names to consider after a correction of almost 40% YTD.
In addition, Standard Lithium commands a current market valuation of $231 million. This is minuscule when compared to asset valuation. For example, the company’s South West Arkansas Project has an after-tax net present value of $3.1 billion. However, the asset requires a development capex of nearly $1.3 billion.
However, the financing challenge has been addressed. Last month, Standard Lithium announced a partnership with oil & gas major, Equinor (NYSE:EQNR). Under this agreement, Equinor will acquire 45% interest in SLI’s south west Arkansas and east Texas properties. Also, the oil & gas company has committed to contribute up to $160 million. Therefore, once lithium starts trending higher, expect SLI stock to go ballistic.
Entera Bio (ENTX)
Among clinical-stage biotech companies, Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) seems attractive, having surged by 150% in the last 12 months. However, based on the pipeline potential, expect a larger rally in the next few years.
Entera Bio is focused on the commercialization of orally delivered therapeutic proteins. The therapeutic areas of research include osteoporosis and hypoparathyroidism. The company’s most advanced stage candidate is EB613 (for osteoporosis), which is entering the third phase of trials. Further, EB612 is in the first phase.
Remarkably, osteoporosis impacts 200 million women globally. Further, no new osteoporosis therapy has been approved since 2019. With a dearth in drug development in this area, Entera Bio has a big opportunity. Therefore, the next 12 to 24 months are critical, and if clinical trials continue to deliver positive results, ENTX stock will skyrocket.
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
I am bullish on cannabis stocks delivering multibagger returns in the next few years. The relative decline in regulatory headwinds is likely to translate into accelerated industry growth. Among the cannabis stocks to buy, Curaleaf Holdings (OTCMKTS:CURLF) stock is attractive. It has remained sideways YTD, and a breakout on the upside is imminent.
Impressively, Curaleaf has presence in 17 states in the U.S. It’s likely that cannabis will be reclassified as a Schedule III drug in the country, leaving Curaleaf positioned to benefit.
At the same time, the cannabis company is pursuing aggressive expansion within the European medicinal cannabis market. According to Curaleaf, the cannabis market size in Europe is $248 billion. Therefore, as Curaleaf expands through the organic and acquisition driven route, anticipate overall revenue growth to accelerate.
Finally, Curaleaf has reported positive operating and free cash flows on a sustained basis. This provides ample flexibility for investment in R&D and gives Curaleaf an edge over peers.
Blink Charging (BLNK)
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock has declined sharply by 56% in the last 12 months. However, BLNK stock has been in a consolidation mode in the recent past, so I expect a sharp rally from current levels of $2.8.
Notably, ample headroom exists for EV charging penetration in the U.S. and Europe. With Blink Charging present in both markets, there is visibility for robust growth on a sustained basis. For Q1 of 2024, the EV charging company reported revenue growth of 73% year-over-year (YOY) to $37.6 million. And, services revenue swelled by 72% to $8.2 million.
Also, Blink Charging has guided for positive adjusted EBITDA by December 2024. So, expect margin expansion to sustain in 2025 and beyond on operating leverage.
Further, as recurring services revenue swells, margin expansion will be supported. Therefore, BLNK stock looks attractive as profitability will translate into higher financial flexibility and headroom to make aggressive investments.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Automotive, Battery, Biotech, Cannabis, Consumer Discretionary, Electric Vehicles, Energy, Financial, Fintech, Healthcare, Lithium, Natural Gas, Oil, Renewable Energy