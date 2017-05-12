Cancelled TV Shows 2017: Did Your Favorites Get the Axe?

Cancelled TV shows 2017 are never a good sign for fans, but shows come an go all the time.

The list of cancelled TV shows 2017 spreads across all the major networks and its sure to include some fan favorites. The cancellations spread across multiple different genres. They also hit new TV shows, as well as those that have been around for several seasons.

There are several notable shows that have been going on for several seasons that won’t be getting renewed. This includes Bones, Last Man Standing, Grimm, The Vampire Diaries, and others. These are the shows that it hurts the most to see cancelled as they have had longer to build up fans.

Here is a list of cancelled TV shows 2017, as collected from Metacritic.

ABC

American Crime

The Catch

Conviction

Dr. Ken

Imaginary Mary

Last Man Standing

Mistresses

The Real O’Neals

Time After Time

Uncle Buck

CBS

American Gothic

BrainDead

Doubt

The CW

Beauty and the Beast

Frequency

No Tomorrow

Reign

The Vampire Diaries

Fox

APB

Bones

Coupled

Making History

Pitch

Rosewood

Sleepy Hollow

Son of Zorn

Your the Jury

NBC

Aquarius

Emerald City

Grimm

Patient Zero

Powerless

Timeless

Is the cancelled TV shows 2017 list bringing you down? You can follow this link to see a list of the shows that will still be on the air later this year. Maybe there is an discovered favorite just waiting to be found! The list also includes cancellations for cable and streaming services, as well as renewals for those avenues of entertainment.

