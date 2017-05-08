Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Stock Is a Long-Term Beast

If you want proof that even the most iconic (and profitable) oil and gas names are still paying the price for the 2014/2015 industry-wide meltdown and are being scrutinized from every angle, you only have to look at what happened on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK ) topped its first-quarter earnings and revenue estimates, but CHK stock fell more than 7% that day as crude oil and natural gas prices fell, and Chesapeake missed its production estimates.

On the flipside, those same Chesapeake Energy shares bounced back on Friday — to the tune of 6% — when crude oil prices jumped and a handful of analysts came to its defense.

The erratic swings not only rattled the shorts and the longs, it was enough to sour both sides of the table from fooling with CHK stock again … it’s just too unpredictable to bother with.

Thing is, the analysts who chimed after the company posted last quarter’s earnings arguably had the most helpful perspective on Chesapeake Energy. Investors would be wise to look at this stock using the lens they’re viewing CHK through.

CHK Stock: Yes, These Things Do Take Time

If three professional stock-pickers hadn’t essentially said the same thing about CHK stock, it might be dismissible. With three notable analysis firms on the same page about a stock that has been all over the map of late, however, perhaps there’s something to it.

Macquarie analysts Paul Grigel and Matt Henske wrote on Friday:

“Slightly higher production guidance for the year comes alongside capex guidance being raised for the year as well. 1Q17 results highlight the continued focus on costs but no change to 2017 guidance is provided … Chesapeake continues to focus on costs while aiming to return to growth. Progress is being made but large changes take time.”

Their take jibed with Wunderlich’s analyst comments:

“While a relatively quiet quarter for CHK in terms of financial and operational moves, there were some nice positive incremental oil well results that should help drive CHK’s oil weighting higher as it shifts to growth in 2H16.”

The common element? Where the company is now isn’t where it’s apt to be in the foreseeable future, and investors can’t get too distracted by one quarter — especially a quarter that’s in the midst of a recovery effort. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey agreed Chesapeake Energy is positioning for a strong end to 2017, on the heels of paying down some of its debt and ramping up its liquidity.

So why the adverse reaction to an otherwise bullish earnings report from Chesapeake? Contrary to some of the chatter, Thursday’s dip wasn’t so much about the production shortfall. It was mostly about that day’s selloff in crude oil and gas prices, proving just how subject these names remain to changes in the price of oil.

The good news is, if you can handicap crude’s future, you can get a pretty good bead on what lies ahead for CHK stock.

Looking Ahead for Chesapeake Energy

Yes, Chesapeake’s cost-cutting and improved efficiencies matter. As CEO Doug Lawler commented following the release of its Q1 numbers:

“Our operational momentum continues to build in our Eagle Ford, Powder River Basin and Mid-Continent oil assets, as we remain on track to reach our production target of 100,000 barrels of oil per day by year-end. We expect our production to grow significantly in the second half of 2017 as we place more wells to sales, and as a result, we have raised the bottom range of our 2017 production guidance. We remain focused on improving our balance sheet and decreasing our cash costs, while improving the capital efficiency from our operations. We look forward to reporting our results as the year progresses.”

Great. But, it won’t mean a thing if oil prices and natural gas prices don’t firm up. The good news is, they are … or at least they should. In both cases, the fact that the U.S. dollar is falling — and is now in a confirmed downtrend — should help.

Next Page