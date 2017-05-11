Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Stock Still Isn’t a Buy

Since I last wrote about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK ) about one week ago, CHK stock fell sharply then spiked almost 10%. Two words are behind the rise: Saudi Arabia.

The decision by the kingdom to keep cutting production is boosting oil prices, which stood at $48.13 for West Texas Intermediate, the standard U.S. grade, and $51.07 for the European Brent type, as trading opened on May 11.

The magic number is $50. If producers can get $50 for a barrel, either directly or through hedging, they can make money in major Texas fields like Eagle Ford, where there is ample infrastructure for getting oil to refineries. Seeing that price on the board, and under the pressure of debt, oilmen are increasing rig counts, delivering more product and paying down their loans.

Chesapeake is part of the trend. The company had earnings of $75 million, 8 cents per share, on revenue of $2.75 million for the first quarter, allowing it to increase its share count and improve its balance sheet, paying down nearly $1 billion in debt.

Can It Last?

Our James Brumley thinks the recovery can last, and if it does Chesapeake should be a buy. He says the company is succeeding in cutting costs, that it should be able to produce 100,000 barrels per day by the end of the year and that it should be able to make money on that production.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS ) also believes in the oil turnaround. The company’s head of commodities trading recently said prices should be firm throughout 2017, and that the cash market is where to be, as there remain fears of a future glut that are holding futures prices down. The International Energy Agency also sees demand exceeding supply for the current quarter.

Thus, while the initial reaction to Chesapeake’s first-quarter earnings was negative, a week of trading has brought the stock back to the $5.80 per share level, which is about where it opened today.

Next Page