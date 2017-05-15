Fitbit Inc (FIT) Stock Could Reclaim Its Crown as Soon as Q2

Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) stock has traded below $7 per share for most of 2017, marking a continued streak of disappointment for shareholders who believed in the company when shares traded north of $40.

Needless to say, a lot has happened since FIT stock’s peak in 2015. Fitbit has been hammered by poor results, poor guidance, poor product management, poor product launches, poor management — in essence, poor everything. Yet at the same time, there has been one constant: Fitbit held on to the title as being the world’s biggest wearable device maker in terms of shipments and market share.

The Market Leader Until Weeks Ago

According to IDC, Fitbit shipped 4.7 million units in the third quarter of 2015 and accounted for a 22.2% market share. By comparison, Fitbit’s rival, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), shipped 3.9 million units and accounted for an 18.6% market share.

Fast forward to IDC’s most recent report, dated March 2, 2017, and investors will see that Fitbit shipped 6.5 million units in the quarter, good for a 19.2 percent market share.

Granted, Fitbit lost some market share versus 2015’s levels but both figures were superior to the number two player. China’s Xiaomi shipped 5.2 million units and grabbed a 15.2 percent market share while Apple was relegated to third place.

Fitbit’s Dethroning Might Last Long

As noted by my fellow InvestorPlace contributor Brad Moon, Apple shipped 3.5 million units in the first quarter which is more than the 3 million units FIT confirmed it shipped in its earnings report. In other words, FIT is no longer the world’s biggest player as that title has been given to Apple.

As a side note, most investors might agree it isn’t fair to compare Apple and Fitbit’s sales to those of second place Xiaomi whose Mi Band is priced at just $13.

But Apple’s lead could be temporary. Consider the fact that Fitbit guided its second-quarter revenue to a range of $330 million to $350 million. Also, during the first quarter, the average selling price of a Fitbit device totaled $96.45. Assuming Fitbit’s average selling price remains constant in the second quarter then Fitbit is on track sell anywhere from 3.42 million units on the low end to 3.63 million units on the high end.

Next Page