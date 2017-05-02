Jimmy John’s $1 Subs: How to Get Yours

Jimmy John’s is selling $1 subs in celebration of Customer Appreciation Day today.

Source: Shutterstock

Jimmy John’s customers that want to get their hands on $1 subs need to stop by one of the chain’s participating locations. These locations will be selling the discounted subs from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. today.

Jimmy John’s Customer Appreciation Day only works for subs that are ordered in stores. This means that those hoping to get the cheap subs for delivery are out of luck. Going through the drive thru also isn’t an option. Participating stores will actually close their drive thru from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. today.

The deal is also limited to certain subs. This includes subs one through six on the menu, the JJBLT and Plain Slims. Jimmy John’s also notes that some subs may go above the $1 price depending on the location. This can happen due to sales tax. Customers may also be charged extra if they chose to switch out the normal bread to wheat bread.

Jimmy John’s is also allowing customers to use the $1 sub deal to make it an Unwich. Customers are also limited to one sub per person. However, customers can go through lines again for another sub, at the store’s discretion.

Customers that are interested in grabbing one of Jimmy John’s $1 subs today can use the company’s store locator to find out if their local locations are taking part in Customer Appreciation Day. They can also check out this link to learn more about the special offer.