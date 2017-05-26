Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Leads 11 Notable Investor Filings

There were eleven notable investor filings today. Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI ) is the largest company of interest.

When a person or group of persons acquires beneficial ownership of more than 5% of a company’s equity securities, they are required to file a Schedule 13D or 13G with the SEC.

If these groups intend to influence management into changing the business strategy, they are considered “activist” investors. There is considerable academic research that suggest activist investors contribute to excess returns in equities in the subsequent twelve months after the event.

Investors that acquire 10% or more of a company’s shares, or that gain a board seat, are considered insiders by the SEC and are subject to stricter insider trading filing requirements.

New Activist Investor 13D Filings

Investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company and intend to influence management are considered activist investors and must file a 13D.

Mirna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRN) – SYNLOGIC, INC. has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 32.90% ownership stake in Mirna Therapeutics.

New Passive Investor 13G Filings

Investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company but have no intention of influencing management are considered passive investors and must file a 13G.

NOVELION THERAPEUTICS INC. (NASDAQ: NVLN ) – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 9.96% ownership stake in NOVELION THERAPEUTICS.

Female Health Co. (THE) (NASDAQ: FHCO ) – Opler Timothy has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 5.30% ownership stake in Female Health Co. (THE).

Amended Activist Investor 13G Filings

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVSB ) – Ancora Advisors, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 4.10% ownership stake in Riverview Bancorp.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO ) – NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 10 L P has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting an updated ownership stake in Catalyst Biosciences.

TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: TST ) – CANNELL CAPITAL LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 9.47% ownership stake in TheStreet. This is a decrease of 0.11% from their previous filing.

World Point Terminals LP (NYSE: WPT ) – World Point Terminals, Inc. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 65.70% ownership stake in World Point Terminals.

Xenith Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBKS ) – CapGen Capital Group VI LP has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 22.10% ownership stake in Xenith Bankshares. This is a decrease of 0.45% from their previous filing.

Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSEMKT: TIS ) – Garcia Mario Armando has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 6.80% ownership stake in Orchids Paper Products.

Concurrent Computer Corp. (NASDAQ: CCUR ) – SINGER JULIAN D. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 13.90% ownership stake in Concurrent Computer. This is an increase of 15.83% from their previous filing.

Amended Passive Investor Filings

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI ) – Whale Rock Capital Management LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 0.00% ownership stake in Applied Optoelectronics. This is a decrease of 100.00% from their previous filing.

