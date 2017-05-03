Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock Is the Money Loser You Have to Love

SpaceX launched one of its Falcon 9 rockets into space on Monday. First, it dropped its spy-satellite payload, and then it pulled off a perfect landing back on earth. That scene immediately made me think about founder Elon Musk’s other big moonshot: the earth-bound Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) and TSLA stock.

I’m a fan of Musk — not because he’s a billionaire or that the car brand is hot with the monied crowd, but because he’s always pushing the automotive industry to change for the better. Regardless of whether Tesla ultimately succeeds on a grand scale is almost beside the point.

But you don’t want to hear my speech about how great Tesla is. You want to know if TSLA stock is going higher after it announces first-quarter earnings after the close on May 3.

That’s a good question … but one I can’t possibly answer without flipping a coin.

Seriously, though. You and I should both be much more interested in what’s going to happen at Tesla two or three years from now.

TSLA Stock Is Doing Fine

By the end of the first day of May trading, shares were up almost 3%, hitting an intraday high of $327.25 along the way. Expectations heading into the earnings news are relatively positive given Tesla already told investors in early April that Q1 2017 deliveries were more than 25,000, topping both its own estimate of between 23,000 and 24,500 vehicles, and analyst estimates of 24,200.

On the top and bottom lines, analysts expect $2.6 billion in revenue and a loss of $0.81 per share. Both of these numbers are significantly better than in the same quarter last year. With Tesla’s Model 3 ready to roll out of its factory in July, the car maker has a lot of work ahead of it.

Earnings for me is all about tone. If I’m an investor holding Tesla stock, I want to hear that the plan is ahead of schedule and rolling along nicely. I especially want to hear something — anything — about when it might be cash-flow positive.

When Will Tesla Make Money?

Making money is of particular importance to Tesla now that it’s got Solar City attached at the hip.

Barron’s Avi Salzman didn’t exactly write a flattering piece earlier this week suggesting all the good news from the car business could be for nothing if SolarCity doesn’t get its act together.

“Bloomberg forecasts that solar installations will rise just 3% this year, after jumping 64% in 2015,” wrote Salzman. “In addition, the innovative solar leases that fueled SolarCity’s growth are declining in popularity. The cost of solar panels has plunged in the past year, just as SolarCity has expanded manufacturing.”

The last thing Tesla stock needs is another RJR-Nabisco fiasco where investors aren’t giving the car business its due because of the awful stench coming from its solar subsidiary.

