3 Chinese Solar Stocks With Stellar Long-Term Potential

Despite near-term profitability headwinds, Chinese solar stocks will rise tremendously over the medium- to long-term for several reasons. Some of which include the proliferation of solar energy around the world, easing of supply pressures, stabilization of prices and two negative catalysts that investors are worried about failing to materialize.

Source: Shutterstock

The valuation of large Chinese solar stocks JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS ), Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ ) and JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ: JASO ) remains at bargain basement levels, making them extremely attractive for investors willing to wait six months to a year for a rebound.

There is no doubt that solar energy is still growing rapidly, as regions from Southeast Asia to India and, yes, China, rapidly add more solar power. Reflecting this trend, the revenues of JK Solar, Canadian Solar and JA Solar all rose last quarter versus the same period a year earlier.

Profitability was another story, with the gross margins and profits of JKS, CSIQ and JASO falling as the prices of their modules fell sharply. But a number of factors should enable the companies’ profitability to rebound going forward. Supply pressures should ease as smaller Chinese solar energy players and solar energy companies outside of China go out of business or declare bankruptcy due to the falling prices.

Meanwhile, demand should continue to grow and the price of polysilicon, a key raw material for solar modules, is expected to stabilize or drop.

Additionally, a couple of negative catalysts that investors appear to be worried about probably won’t materialize. Specifically, Chinese government programs will prevent demand for solar energy from plunging there in the second half of the year after solar subsidies decline. And President Trump probably won’t impose a price floor on solar imports in response to a petition by Suniva, since doing so will, as Axiom analyst Grodon Johnson told Bloomberg, eliminate thousands of U.S. jobs.

Although Chinese solar stocks are having some profitability issues and they may continue to experience some volatility in the near-term, their medium-term outlook doesn’t look too bad. Moreover, given the continued price drops of solar energy and its rapid proliferation around the globe, along with the continued anemic valuations of Chinese solar stocks, the sector’s long-term outlook remains very bright.

With that as a backdrop, here’s more information about these Chinese solar stocks to buy.

