5 Top Tech Stocks to Follow Now

Right now is an exciting time for tech stocks. Not only is the sector flying right now — the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA: VGT ) is up 20% year-to-date to more than double the market — but investors have a number of industry conferences to track. We wanted to give an overview of some of the most interesting insights that have come out of conferences past, present and future.

Source: Shutterstock

Which tech stocks are the Street’s best analysts recommending now? Using TipRanks, we were able to only scan for recommendations from top-ranked analysts that consistently outsmart the market. These are the analysts we hope investors can trust.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the most recent tech conferences, and some of the best ideas that came out of them:

