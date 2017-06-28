Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) announced that its new Radeon Vega Frontier Edition graphics card is now available for purchase.

Source: Asus

The first of the new AMD graphics cards designed around the company’s Vega architecture, the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition is aimed at “the pioneers of the world.”

Also hitting shelves is a previous-generation AMD card that’s been optimized to meet the needs of digital currency miners, the Mining RX 470.

Radeon Vega Frontier Edition Goes on Sale

AMD announced the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition back in May. The advanced new AMD graphics card goes head-to-head against rival Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) and its Titan Xp.

Nvidia has been promoting that Titan Xp as being the world’s most powerful graphics card, with a whopping 12 teraflops of processing power. However, the Radeon Frontier Vega –which is the first new Radeon card to be released that’s based on AMD’s new Vega GPU architecture– can manage in the 13 teraflops range. That claim is giving AMD bragging rights over the Titan Xp.

What wasn’t known for certain up until now was one key detail: pricing.

Based on the Titan Xp and AMD’s past patterns, analysts had pegged the new Radeon flagship somewhere in $1,000 territory. AMD announced that the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition is available for purchase and retailers are stocking the card. As for price, there are two primary options. Go with traditional air cooling and the sticker is $999 — right where it was expected to be. However, if you choose the liquid-cooled version, be prepared to part with $1,499.

AMD has been positioning the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition as a card for loftier purposes (digital pioneers, innovators and content creators), but The Verge points out that the company is offering dual-mode drivers for the new Radeon graphics card. Doing so lets it be flipped between professional applications and use for video game acceleration. So technically, it could also be used to power a killer video game rig.

A very expensive gaming rig.

AMD Mining RX 470 for Bitcoin Mining and Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies are currently worth an estimated $107 billion. And the way new currency is generated is through a process known as “mining.” This system is incredibly processor-intensive and is perfectly suited to graphics cards.

When it comes to Bitcoin mining, graphics cards and their parallel processing are far more efficient and cost-effective than CPUs. Advanced Micro Devices has been the manufacturer of choice, with its GPU architecture boasting an advantage over Nvidia’s when it comes to this specific task.

