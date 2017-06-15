The Amazon Dash Wand Is Now Alexa-Enabled -- and (ALMOST) Free

Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Amazon Dash Wand is back and now it works with Alexa.

The Amazon Dash Wand allows customers to scan a barcode and have the item added to their Amazon account. The owner can also say an item’s name for the same effect. This means users can simply tell Alexa to order paper towels while speaking into the Dash Wand and it will take care of it.

The Amazon Dash Wand is water resistant and has a magnet so that owners can stick it to their fridge. The idea is that it will become a handy tool for users in the kitchen by helping them find recipes, convert measuring cups and with reordering the essential items that they need.

The Amazon Dash Wand is also almost free for users. The Dash Wand costs Amazon Prime members $20 to purchase, but owners will get $20 off their next order after registering it to their account. Buyers can also sign up for a 90-day trial of AmazonFresh for free. This normally costs $14.99 every month and it won’t be auto renewed, unless the customers says they want it to be.

Despite the ability to communicate with Alexa through the Amazon Dash Wand, there is one thing that it can’t do. The Dash Wand is unable to play music for owners through its own speakers.

Another strange feature of the Amazon Dash Wand is that it doesn’t come with a rechargeable battery. Instead, owners will have to power it with two AAA batteries.