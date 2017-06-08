Get Paid While Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Sizzles

Volatility seekers are flocking to Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in droves. And why shouldn’t they be? AMD stock jumps around more than a bucking bronco. The hot semiconductor stock traded in a 22% range over the past four days alone. With the S&P 500 stuck in snooze mode, it’s refreshing seeing a stock buck the low volatility trend.

But let’s be honest. The real reason why AMD stock finds itself in the crosshairs of traders across the land is its upside volatility. Before April’s earnings oopsie, the stock was delivering profits month after month to shareholders.

If the past few days are any indication, it appears Advanced Micro Devices is itching to return to its uptrending ways.

Advanced Micro’s Charts

Traders lost in the minutia of day-to-day gyrations can always benefit from viewing a weekly chart. It brings clarity along with a reminder of longer-term trends.

Here’s what sticks out to me for AMD:

First, there is no doubt the bears drew blood during April’s earnings bloodbath.

The selloff was sufficient in breaking a weekly support level (#1 in chart) weakening the uptrend in the process. To be fair, this was bound to happen at some point. Even hyper-growth tech stocks like AMD can’t keep up the pace of doubling in value every few months. Perhaps the stock will settle into a more sustainable trend now.

Second, while the recent downturn weighed heavily on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator, it only briefly went below the 50 level (#2 in chart).

Traders view this level as a demarcation line separating the bull (above 50) and bear (below 50) zone of the RSI. With this week’s price pop, the RSI climbed back to 54, placing it in the heart of the bulls’ territory. This bodes well for AMD stock moving forward.

Third, we’ve seen two weeks of accumulation (counting the current weekly candle) since April’s plunge (#3 in chart).

The double dose of institutional buying is certainly a positive omen. Typically a disappointing earnings announcement keeps a lid on the stock for the following quarter. Spectators often want to see that the coast is clear before piling back in. This usually comes in the form of the next quarter’s earnings release (if it doesn’t suck, of course). But this isn’t happening with AMD. Trader seem all too willing to pile back in right now.

