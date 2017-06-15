How Warren Buffett Made $7.5 Million By Failing

Did you know that for more than 30 years, Warren Buffett has used a special tool that lets him buy high-quality stocks for up to 10% off market price? Even more amazing, if the tool “fails” to get him a bargain, it will pay him cash for his trouble anyway.

Best of all, any investor — not just billionaires — can use it.

So what is this bargain-hunting, income-generating tool that’s served Buffett well all these years?

It’s called the stock option. And while around 75% of “buy and hold” investors have never used stock options before, according to a TD Ameritrade survey, it’s been the billionaire’s secret weapon for reducing exposure to market volatility, preserving capital and even generating income.

Stock Options: How Buffett Pocketed $7.5 Million By Failing

The King of Buy and Hold first bought stock in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO ) in 1988. At the time, Buffett said he expected to hang on to the shares of this “outstanding business” for “a long time.” Today, with more than $15 billion invested in 400 million shares, Coca-Cola remains one of Buffett’s top five largest holdings.

But Buffett is not the type of investor who’ll buy shares of a favored company at just any price — not even Coca-Cola.

The world’s greatest investor is a bargain hunter. If Buffett likes the company, but believes its share price is too high, then he may wait until the market “cooperates” by correcting lower before he’ll buy shares.

And that’s where options come into play.

In April 1993, Buffett wanted to buy more shares of his beloved Coca-Cola stock (as written in Chapter 34 of the book Of Permanent Value: The Story of Warren Buffett by Andrew Kilpatrick).

The problem was, Coca-Cola was trading at about $39 a share (before share splits) — a price he regarded as too expensive at the time.

But did the self-made billionaire let his cash sit idle while waiting for a downturn? Not a chance. Buffett used an options strategy that in this case earned him income of $7.5 million — all without buying or selling a single share.

Here’s how he did it.

