How to Trade Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock When It Naps

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) just had a full meal of gains that are being digested as I type. Shareholders bummed by the past three days of churn need to have their head examined. Even rock stars like AMD stock deserve the occasional respite.

Besides, there’s a silver lining to these consolidation periods — they create low-risk trading opportunities for those not already in the fray.

Let’s take a fresh look at AMD’s stock chart.

Advanced Micro’s meteoric ascent is displayed in all its glittering glory on the weekly chart to the right. From $2 to $14 in two short years. What a champ!

Last week’s ramp carried AMD right into overhead resistance at $14.80. This is a perfectly logical area for sellers to strike, particularly given its overbought status. The best-case scenario is to see the stock consolidate for a few weeks to establish a base for an eventual breakout above resistance.

Volume patterns have been impressive as well. Check out the three accumulation weeks with increasing participation. The urge to buy has been real.

As shown on the daily chart, the past three days of selling has been quite benign. Consider it more of a pause in AMD stock than a pullback.

While the selling pressure may continue for a spell, there’s a buying opportunity at the end of this.

The Trade on AMD Stock

Demand for options ramped alongside Advanced Micro Devices shares last week. In fact, at 39%, AMD’s IV Rank is sitting at a two-month high. That means option premiums are ripe for the selling.

Right now I’m eyeing the Jul $12 puts. You can sell them for around 24 cents.

Given AMD’s low stock price, the margin requirement should be minimal. That means even with a small 24 cents of potential reward ($24 per contract), the potential return on investment should be north of 10% to 20%. And that’s for only three weeks of time!

In timing the entry, you could wait for the stock to trade above a prior day’s high to confirm its rebounding.

By selling the put, you are obligating yourself to buy AMD stock at an effective purchase price of $11.76. If you’re a willing buyer down there, then ride to expiration and allow assignment if the puts sit in-the-money. Otherwise, repurchase shares if they fall below $12.

As of this writing, Tyler Craig owned short calls on AMD.