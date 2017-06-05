Is Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Just a Volatility Trap?

In little more than a year, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) stock mushroomed from $2 a share to $15 a share. You can compare it to the lofty standards of just about any other momo stock on the market — that’s quite a meteoric rise. And what followed was to be expected: A pullback in AMD stock.

The problem is, the ups and downs are continuing to the point where Advanced Micro seems very much in limbo. That’s fine for traders who are happy chasing swings, but long-term investors have some serious decisions to make about either taking significant profits if they’re still long, or risking catching a falling knife if they’re on the outside looking in.

We’ll try to make some sense out of it.

A Timeline

Here’s a quick look at the nauseating past few months of AMD stock since it closed at a 10-year peak of $15.55 in late February:

A nosedive to $13 in early March

A run back up to $14.60 in early April

A dip below support at $13 two weeks later

A big gap down to $10 on huge selling volume after a disappointing earnings report in early May

A recovery to $12.75 two weeks later

A dive back down below $11, where we stand today

Here’s the visual representation of that mess:

If you’re scoring at home, that’s a 46% trading range in a span of just three months. AMD’s beta currently sits above 3, which essentially means the stock is three times more volatile than the S&P 500.

Which Way Will It Go?

Advanced Micro Devices is caught in a nasty tug-of-war right now in which both sides have had the upper hand, but only briefly.

The technical picture doesn’t provide much hope. Shares haven’t traded above their 50-day moving average in nearly two months, meeting resistance there on two separate occasions. AMD stock is now leaning on its longer-term 200-day MA as support — but if that breaks, this could get ugly in a hurry.

Optimists, however, can be found poring at the fundamentals.

Sales are improving, with AMD posting three straight quarters of double-digit top-line growth. Losses have narrowed to just 8 cents per share in the most recent quarter, and the company expects to make a profit in the full year. Importantly, margins are holding steady.

Top- and bottom-line estimates for 2017 and 2018 are rosy thanks in part to new technologies such as the Ryzen CPU and the soon-to-launch Naples server CPU and Vega GPU (graphics processing units), which should begin to bear fruit in the coming months.

