4 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Track This Earnings Season

Earnings season has now kicked off in earnest, with Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) leading the pack. All three of these banks traded lower following the release of mixed Q2 results.

Source: Shutterstock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), however, blew estimates out the water, with shares soaring $9 on the news. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) also announced a beat on July 21 for both the top and bottom lines, and today we have Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ:GOOGL) coming up after the bell.

The coming week will bring many other reports. With that in mind, I picked the top stocks to track to stay one step ahead of the market. To determine what stocks to focus on, I used TipRanks’ unique earning calendar, which reveals stocks with upcoming reports. In this case, I also filtered the calendar to only ‘Strong Buy’ stocks from all sectors with a market cap above $1 billion.

Now let’s delve deeper into what the Street is predicting for these top stocks:

Next Page