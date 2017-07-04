Alphabet (GOOGL) slips after hours despite Street-beating Q2 >>> READ MORE
4 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Track This Earnings Season

Which top stocks should you be tracking this earnings season?

  By Harriet Lefton, Writer, TipRanks
Earnings season has now kicked off in earnest, with Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) leading the pack. All three of these banks traded lower following the release of mixed Q2 results.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), however, blew estimates out the water, with shares soaring $9 on the news. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) also announced a beat on July 21 for both the top and bottom lines, and today we have Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) coming up after the bell.

The coming week will bring many other reports. With that in mind, I picked the top stocks to track to stay one step ahead of the market. To determine what stocks to focus on, I used TipRanks’ unique earning calendar, which reveals stocks with upcoming reports. In this case, I also filtered the calendar to only ‘Strong Buy’ stocks from all sectors with a market cap above $1 billion.

Now let’s delve deeper into what the Street is predicting for these top stocks:

