Audi A8 Saloon 2018: ‘Level 3’ Self-Driving Tech Lets Drivers Watch TV

The Audi A8 Saloon 2018 was unveiled on Tuesday, and it includes cutting-edge self-driving technology.

The German automaker hosted 2,000 guests in Barcelona to share its latest automotive creation, which offers driverless functionalities while also allowing its passengers to watch TV. The TV capability is called Traffic Jam Pilot, and it keeps your mind off the road while on the road.

The vehicle has an artificial intelligence capability that allows you to operate the TV offering. The Audi A8 Saloon 2018 can travel as fast as 60 kilometers per hour (37 mph) without human intervention, putting it a step ahead of local rivals such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz in this regard.

The company calls it its “first production car to have been developed specially for highly automated driving.” The move comes at a time when Audi’s image has suffered due to “dieselgate,” an aptly named fiasco in which the automaker cheated in its carbon emissions test, leading to the arrest of a company employee.

“It’s gratifying that we are able to set a positive sign for real ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’, advancement through technology,” R&D chief Peter Mertens sai as Audi seeks to move away from the PR disaster caused by dieselgate.

Traffic Jam Pilot ensures that the Audi A8 Saloon 2018 can start, accelerate, steer and brake seamlessly, the company claims. It is unclear whether or not regulators will permit the full autonomous capabilities of the vehicle to be in motion with no driver intervention.